Delhi Government Gears Up for 'No Fuel for Overage Vehicles' Initiative
Delhi is set to implement a 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy aimed at reducing air pollution. With 23 more fuel stations left to install detection systems, the initiative will begin citywide by the end of April, denying fuel to cars exceeding age limits set by law.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's ambitious plan to curb air pollution by denying fuel to older vehicles is on the brink of realization. With only 23 refilling stations left to equip, the 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy is set to take effect by the end of April.
The policy, which aligns with previous Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal rulings, aims to reduce vehicular emissions in the capital. All 500 petrol pumps and CNG stations in the city will have Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed to identify vehicle ages and ensure compliance with pollution norms.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa are overseeing the rollout, promising full implementation to prevent partial enforcement. The move will ensure that vehicles older than the legal limit will not receive fuel, contributing to cleaner air in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
