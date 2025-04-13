Left Menu

Delhi Government Gears Up for 'No Fuel for Overage Vehicles' Initiative

Delhi is set to implement a 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy aimed at reducing air pollution. With 23 more fuel stations left to install detection systems, the initiative will begin citywide by the end of April, denying fuel to cars exceeding age limits set by law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:18 IST
Delhi Government Gears Up for 'No Fuel for Overage Vehicles' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's ambitious plan to curb air pollution by denying fuel to older vehicles is on the brink of realization. With only 23 refilling stations left to equip, the 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy is set to take effect by the end of April.

The policy, which aligns with previous Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal rulings, aims to reduce vehicular emissions in the capital. All 500 petrol pumps and CNG stations in the city will have Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed to identify vehicle ages and ensure compliance with pollution norms.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa are overseeing the rollout, promising full implementation to prevent partial enforcement. The move will ensure that vehicles older than the legal limit will not receive fuel, contributing to cleaner air in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025