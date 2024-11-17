Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttam Nagar: Hit-and-Run Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A tragic accident in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, resulted in the death of a 64-year-old woman and left a man injured. The victims were hit by a rashly driven car. While the offending vehicle fled, authorities are working on identifying it through CCTV footage and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:07 IST
An early morning tragedy struck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar as a 64-year-old woman lost her life and a man sustained injuries in a hit-and-run incident. The accident occurred when the two victims were hit by a vehicle near the Uttam Nagar Terminal.

According to police reports, the mishap was reported at around 6 a.m. Kamlesh, the deceased, had been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while the unidentified injured man in his 70s was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Eyewitnesses claim the vehicle was driven rashly and fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Authorities have retrieved CCTV footage, which has been instrumental in identifying the vehicle involved. Police are preparing to file a case under pertinent legal sections as the investigations continue. The deceased woman's body is being sent for post-mortem as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

