Nepal-India Strengthen Border Security Ties

Nepal and India have pledged to bolster coordination on border security during an annual meeting aimed at addressing various challenges, according to an official statement.

The eighth Nepal-India Border Security Coordination meeting, held between Nepal's Armed Police Force and India's Sashastra Seema Bal, took place on Saturday. It covered a range of issues including boundary security, human trafficking, and cross-border criminal activities, alongside improving coordination between the two nations' agencies, as confirmed by Home Ministry spokesperson Rishi Ram Tiwari.

Director Generals of both the SSB and APF participated in the discussions, focusing on enhanced cooperation. The meeting also reviewed progress over the past year and highlighted the necessity to extend coordination efforts to lower administrative levels to effectively combat cross-border crime, according to sources from the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)