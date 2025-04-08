Amit Shah Urges Coordination for Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for enhanced cooperation among security agencies to sustain the peace and stability achieved in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. During a security review meeting in Srinagar, Shah highlighted the central government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the region.

Shah acknowledged the significant reduction in terror activities, thanks to the relentless efforts of security forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism and shared the government's strategy, including the 'Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan,' to further dismantle the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Beyond security, Shah also chaired a development review meeting where he underlined the government's dedication to accelerating development in the Union Territory. Highlighting achievements in power, connectivity, industry, tourism, and agriculture, Shah reiterated the government's resolve to utilize Jammu and Kashmir's full potential.

