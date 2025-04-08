Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Coordination for Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized coordinated efforts among security agencies to maintain the peace achieved post-abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the reduction in terror-related activities and stressed the Modi government's commitment to comprehensive development and welfare initiatives in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:40 IST
Amit Shah Urges Coordination for Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for enhanced cooperation among security agencies to sustain the peace and stability achieved in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. During a security review meeting in Srinagar, Shah highlighted the central government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the region.

Shah acknowledged the significant reduction in terror activities, thanks to the relentless efforts of security forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism and shared the government's strategy, including the 'Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan,' to further dismantle the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Beyond security, Shah also chaired a development review meeting where he underlined the government's dedication to accelerating development in the Union Territory. Highlighting achievements in power, connectivity, industry, tourism, and agriculture, Shah reiterated the government's resolve to utilize Jammu and Kashmir's full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025