Omar Abdullah's government in Jammu and Kashmir is making strides in improving citizens' lives and addressing unemployment issues within its first month in power. A senior government official revealed that efforts are in place to enhance quality of life for residents.

The administration, led by National Conference leader Abdullah, who took office on October 16, has secured an additional 300 MW of power supply to combat electricity shortages, particularly during harsh winters. Abdullah's refusal to allow VIP traffic 'green corridors' underscores his commitment to public convenience.

Abdullah's government is also pushing for the restoration of statehood and special status, alongside reforms in education and employment generation, aiming to create sustainable opportunities for Jammu and Kashmir's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)