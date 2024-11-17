Left Menu

Nigerian Nationals Nabbed in Navi Mumbai Drug Bust

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth Rs 5.62 crore. Three individuals were also detained for renting premises to them. The arrest followed an anti-narcotics raid where cocaine and mephedrone were seized. Charges were filed under several legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:26 IST
Nigerian Nationals Nabbed in Navi Mumbai Drug Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-drug operation, two Nigerian nationals were apprehended in Navi Mumbai for the alleged possession of cocaine and mephedrone valued at Rs 5.62 crore. This operation unfolded on Sunday following a tip-off that led the anti-narcotics cell to raid a residence in Taloja.

The suspects, identified as Onyeka Hillary Ilodinso (25) and Chidiebere Christopher Muoghalu (40), were taken into custody. Ilodinso reportedly had 2.42 kgs of mephedrone and 174 gm of cocaine. Meanwhile, Muoghalu was found to have overstayed in India, with expired passport and visa documents.

Alongside the main suspects, police detained three additional individuals who rented their premises to the Nigerians. Legal proceedings have commenced with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Foreign Nationals Act, and the Registration of Foreign Nationals Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024