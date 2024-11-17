Nigerian Nationals Nabbed in Navi Mumbai Drug Bust

In a significant anti-drug operation, two Nigerian nationals were apprehended in Navi Mumbai for the alleged possession of cocaine and mephedrone valued at Rs 5.62 crore. This operation unfolded on Sunday following a tip-off that led the anti-narcotics cell to raid a residence in Taloja.

The suspects, identified as Onyeka Hillary Ilodinso (25) and Chidiebere Christopher Muoghalu (40), were taken into custody. Ilodinso reportedly had 2.42 kgs of mephedrone and 174 gm of cocaine. Meanwhile, Muoghalu was found to have overstayed in India, with expired passport and visa documents.

Alongside the main suspects, police detained three additional individuals who rented their premises to the Nigerians. Legal proceedings have commenced with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Foreign Nationals Act, and the Registration of Foreign Nationals Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)