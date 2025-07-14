Left Menu

Instagram Influencer Arrested: Smuggling MDMA in Jalore

Bhavika Choudhary, a social media influencer from Barmer, Rajasthan, was arrested for allegedly smuggling 152 grams of MDMA inside her laptop. Caught during a police check while traveling to Gujarat, Choudhary claims another woman gave her the drugs. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:55 IST
Instagram Influencer Arrested: Smuggling MDMA in Jalore
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

An Instagram influencer with 85,000 followers has been apprehended in Rajasthan for reportedly attempting to smuggle MDMA in her laptop bag.

Bhavika Choudhary, known on social media as Bhawari Devi, was intercepted by police while traveling by bus to Gujarat. Inside her laptop bag, authorities discovered 152 grams of the illegal substance.

Early questioning revealed a contact from Barmer district handed her the drugs, which were intended for delivery in Gujarat. The investigation continues as police delve deeper into the smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025