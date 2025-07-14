Instagram Influencer Arrested: Smuggling MDMA in Jalore
Bhavika Choudhary, a social media influencer from Barmer, Rajasthan, was arrested for allegedly smuggling 152 grams of MDMA inside her laptop. Caught during a police check while traveling to Gujarat, Choudhary claims another woman gave her the drugs. Further investigations are ongoing.
An Instagram influencer with 85,000 followers has been apprehended in Rajasthan for reportedly attempting to smuggle MDMA in her laptop bag.
Bhavika Choudhary, known on social media as Bhawari Devi, was intercepted by police while traveling by bus to Gujarat. Inside her laptop bag, authorities discovered 152 grams of the illegal substance.
Early questioning revealed a contact from Barmer district handed her the drugs, which were intended for delivery in Gujarat. The investigation continues as police delve deeper into the smuggling operation.
