From Muscles to Mephedrone: Bodybuilder's Drug Bust
A Nagpur-based bodybuilder, Sanjay Buggewar, known for winning bodybuilding competitions and running a fitness nutrition business, has been arrested with mephedrone. The son of a former BJP corporator, Buggewar reportedly became addicted to drugs. Authorities are pursuing his associate, Pranay Bajare, with a case registered under the NDPS Act.
Sanjay Buggewar, a renowned bodybuilder and entrepreneur in Nagpur's fitness industry, finds himself in legal trouble after being apprehended with 16.05 grams of mephedrone near the Ganeshpeth bus terminus, according to local police.
Buggewar, 29, was well-regarded in the bodybuilding community and had a promising business dealing in fitness nutrition and supplements. However, he allegedly succumbed to drug addiction after associating with individuals involved in narcotics.
The arrest, which has resulted in a police remand until July 15, calls attention to Buggewar's link with Pranay Bajare, identified as his accomplice. Efforts are underway to apprehend Bajare, as a case has been filed under the stringent NDPS Act.
