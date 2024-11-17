Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Narco Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police dismantled a trans-border narcotics and arms cartel with the arrest of two individuals in Amritsar. Vansh alias Billa and Sonu Chaurasia were apprehended with significant quantities of heroin and methaqualone, as well as firearms. Investigations continue to uncover broader connections.

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled a trans-border narcotic and arms smuggling ring, arresting two individuals in Amritsar on Sunday, officials reported.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals have been identified as Vansh alias Billa and Sonu Chaurasia, both residents of Amritsar.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar revealed that 3.5 kg of heroin, 1.5 kg of methaqualone powder, and an Austria-made 9 mm Glock pistol were seized from Vansh. Meanwhile, a .32-bore pistol was recovered from Sonu as investigations continue to explore further linkages in the case.

