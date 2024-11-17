Tragic Bakery Incident: Workers Murdered in Assam

In a shocking incident in Nagaon district of Assam, two bakery workers lost their lives due to alleged foul play by a fellow bakery employee. The accused has been apprehended and is under investigation, according to police officials.

The fateful event unfolded in the early hours of Sunday in the Mullapatty area, leaving the community in shock. Nagaon's Additional Superintendent of Police, Jayanta Barua, stated that the cause behind the heinous act is yet to be determined.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the victims, identified as Uttam Das and Abhijit Saha, were repeatedly struck on the head with a hard object. Authorities are delving deeper to uncover the motive behind this brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)