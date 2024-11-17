Left Menu

Tragic Bakery Incident: Workers Murdered in Assam

Two bakery workers in Nagaon district, Assam, were killed by a colleague on Sunday. Police have arrested a suspect and are investigating the motive. The victims, Uttam Das and Abhijit Saha, were attacked with a hard object. The motive for the murder remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:21 IST
Tragic Bakery Incident: Workers Murdered in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Nagaon district of Assam, two bakery workers lost their lives due to alleged foul play by a fellow bakery employee. The accused has been apprehended and is under investigation, according to police officials.

The fateful event unfolded in the early hours of Sunday in the Mullapatty area, leaving the community in shock. Nagaon's Additional Superintendent of Police, Jayanta Barua, stated that the cause behind the heinous act is yet to be determined.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the victims, identified as Uttam Das and Abhijit Saha, were repeatedly struck on the head with a hard object. Authorities are delving deeper to uncover the motive behind this brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024