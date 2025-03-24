Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Transferred to Assam Jail Amid Drug Network Crackdown
Jagdeep Singh, also known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, has been transferred to Silchar Central Jail from Punjab. This move aims to disrupt his alleged drug trafficking network. Singh, implicated in multiple crimes, is being held in a secure cell with heightened security.
In a significant development, Jagdeep Singh, better known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, linked to the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been relocated to Silchar Central Jail from Punjab, officials revealed on Monday.
The Punjab Police transported Singh, who was previously held at Bhatinda Jail, via a special flight to his new confinement location on Sunday night. His transfer to the Assam facility follows intelligence reports suggesting his involvement in orchestrating drug trafficking operations from within the jail using mobile phones.
Singh's alleged criminal activities are extensive, boasting 128 cases since 2012, including high-profile murders and drug offenses. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures at the Assam jail to dismantle the criminal network and ensure public safety.
