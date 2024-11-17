Tragic Strike: Loss of Hezbollah's Media Voice
An Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district has claimed the life of Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif. The strike, targeting a building housing the Ba'ath Party offices, marks an escalation in ongoing Israeli-Hezbollah tensions. Afif, a key media figure for Hezbollah, had long served the organization.
The incident took place on Sunday, with the Israeli military refraining from commenting on inquiries. No evacuation orders had been issued via social media prior to the attack. The targeted building also housed the offices of the Ba'ath Party.
Mohammad Afif was known for being a long-time media advisor and manager of Hezbollah-related media outlets. The latest escalation in the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict involved renewed military campaigns by Israel, following Hezbollah's rocket launches against Israeli territories.
