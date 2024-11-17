Tragic Strike: Loss of Hezbollah's Media Voice

An Israeli airstrike on a building in Beirut's crowded Ras al-Nabaa district has resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif. Lebanese security sources confirmed the news, although Hezbollah has not yet made an official statement on the matter.

The incident took place on Sunday, with the Israeli military refraining from commenting on inquiries. No evacuation orders had been issued via social media prior to the attack. The targeted building also housed the offices of the Ba'ath Party.

Mohammad Afif was known for being a long-time media advisor and manager of Hezbollah-related media outlets. The latest escalation in the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict involved renewed military campaigns by Israel, following Hezbollah's rocket launches against Israeli territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)