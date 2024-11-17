Left Menu

Tragic Strike: Loss of Hezbollah's Media Voice

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district has claimed the life of Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif. The strike, targeting a building housing the Ba'ath Party offices, marks an escalation in ongoing Israeli-Hezbollah tensions. Afif, a key media figure for Hezbollah, had long served the organization.

Updated: 17-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:30 IST
An Israeli airstrike on a building in Beirut's crowded Ras al-Nabaa district has resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif. Lebanese security sources confirmed the news, although Hezbollah has not yet made an official statement on the matter.

The incident took place on Sunday, with the Israeli military refraining from commenting on inquiries. No evacuation orders had been issued via social media prior to the attack. The targeted building also housed the offices of the Ba'ath Party.

Mohammad Afif was known for being a long-time media advisor and manager of Hezbollah-related media outlets. The latest escalation in the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict involved renewed military campaigns by Israel, following Hezbollah's rocket launches against Israeli territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

