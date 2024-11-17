Tragedy Strikes: Retired Employee Shot Dead Near Village

A shocking incident unfolded near Rajanpur village when a retired roadways employee riding a bicycle was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle, police reported.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Surendra Prasad Pandey, was returning home from Sudanpur market when he was attacked. The perpetrators shot him three times, resulting in immediate death.

Pandey's body was transported to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where medical examiners confirmed his death. A post-mortem has been ordered to determine further details.

