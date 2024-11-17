Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Retired Employee Shot Dead Near Village

A retired roadways employee, Surendra Prasad Pandey, was tragically shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Rajanpur village. The 65-year-old was targeted while cycling home from Sudanpur market. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene before sending his body for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Retired Employee Shot Dead Near Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded near Rajanpur village when a retired roadways employee riding a bicycle was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle, police reported.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Surendra Prasad Pandey, was returning home from Sudanpur market when he was attacked. The perpetrators shot him three times, resulting in immediate death.

Pandey's body was transported to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where medical examiners confirmed his death. A post-mortem has been ordered to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024