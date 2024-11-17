Tragedy Strikes: Retired Employee Shot Dead Near Village
A retired roadways employee, Surendra Prasad Pandey, was tragically shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Rajanpur village. The 65-year-old was targeted while cycling home from Sudanpur market. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene before sending his body for a post-mortem examination.
A shocking incident unfolded near Rajanpur village when a retired roadways employee riding a bicycle was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle, police reported.
The victim, identified as 65-year-old Surendra Prasad Pandey, was returning home from Sudanpur market when he was attacked. The perpetrators shot him three times, resulting in immediate death.
Pandey's body was transported to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where medical examiners confirmed his death. A post-mortem has been ordered to determine further details.
