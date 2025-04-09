Left Menu

Horrific Crime in Mumbra: Justice Sought for Young Victim

A 20-year-old man, Asif Akbar Mansoori, has been remanded in police custody for the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Mumbra. He reportedly lured the girl with toys, assaulted her, and then killed her. Mansoori faces charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case that has left the Mumbra community in shock, a 20-year-old man has been accused of a gruesome crime involving a minor. The accused, Asif Akbar Mansoori, has been remanded in police custody until April 16 after reportedly committing heinous acts against a 10-year-old girl.

According to the police, Mansoori, originally from Sultanpur in Banka district of Bihar, allegedly lured the young girl with the promise of toys, before taking her to his sixth-floor flat. Once there, he is accused of sexually assaulting her, subsequently slitting her throat, and disposing of her body.

The authorities swiftly registered a case against Mansoori under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This disturbing incident underscores the critical need for vigilance and justice in cases of child offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

