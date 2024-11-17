Madhya Pradesh's Battle Against Naxalism: Injured Constable Sparks Renewed Efforts

A Hawk Force constable named Shiv Kumar Sharma was injured in a confrontation with Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The incident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Duglai-Koddapar forest. Sharma, gravely injured by a bullet, was transported to Gondia in Maharashtra for urgent medical attention, with the state government covering expenses.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's pledge to root out Naxalism and announced that additional police teams are actively searching the area. Additionally, the state has requested more CRPF reinforcements due to potential threats from neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)