Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Battle Against Naxalism: Injured Constable Sparks Renewed Efforts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reports an injury to Hawk Force constable Shiv Kumar Sharma during an anti-Naxal operation in Balaghat district. The government is reinforcing its commitment to combating Naxalism with additional resources and is currently pursuing rigorous search and combing efforts in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Battle Against Naxalism: Injured Constable Sparks Renewed Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

A Hawk Force constable named Shiv Kumar Sharma was injured in a confrontation with Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The incident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Duglai-Koddapar forest. Sharma, gravely injured by a bullet, was transported to Gondia in Maharashtra for urgent medical attention, with the state government covering expenses.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's pledge to root out Naxalism and announced that additional police teams are actively searching the area. Additionally, the state has requested more CRPF reinforcements due to potential threats from neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024