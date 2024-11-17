Madhya Pradesh's Battle Against Naxalism: Injured Constable Sparks Renewed Efforts
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reports an injury to Hawk Force constable Shiv Kumar Sharma during an anti-Naxal operation in Balaghat district. The government is reinforcing its commitment to combating Naxalism with additional resources and is currently pursuing rigorous search and combing efforts in the area.
A Hawk Force constable named Shiv Kumar Sharma was injured in a confrontation with Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
The incident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Duglai-Koddapar forest. Sharma, gravely injured by a bullet, was transported to Gondia in Maharashtra for urgent medical attention, with the state government covering expenses.
The Chief Minister emphasized the state's pledge to root out Naxalism and announced that additional police teams are actively searching the area. Additionally, the state has requested more CRPF reinforcements due to potential threats from neighboring regions.
