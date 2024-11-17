Tower Tensions: When Desperation Climbs High

A dramatic incident unfolded in Kota district on Sunday when Rohan Gurjar scaled a mobile tower, allegedly over the confiscation of his tractor-trolley, used in unlawful bajri transport from the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary.

From atop the tower, Gurjar recorded a video blaming forest and police officials and threatening to end his life. Authorities responded swiftly, negotiating his descent with assurances of releasing his vehicle, purportedly left behind as he evaded a forest patrol.

The episode underscores persistent illegal mining challenges in the region. No charges have been filed against Gurjar, but officials suggest future action post-stabilization. This follows a similar protest in Jaipur where two men demanded exam cancellation, showcasing a broader pattern of public dissent through high-stakes stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)