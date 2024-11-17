Tower Tensions: When Desperation Climbs High
In Kota district, Rohan Gurjar climbed a mobile tower, threatening suicide over the alleged seizure of his tractor-trolley for illegal bajri transport. The authorities eventually convinced him to descend by promising to release his vehicle, despite claims of his abandonment. The incident highlights ongoing tensions around illegal mining.
A dramatic incident unfolded in Kota district on Sunday when Rohan Gurjar scaled a mobile tower, allegedly over the confiscation of his tractor-trolley, used in unlawful bajri transport from the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary.
From atop the tower, Gurjar recorded a video blaming forest and police officials and threatening to end his life. Authorities responded swiftly, negotiating his descent with assurances of releasing his vehicle, purportedly left behind as he evaded a forest patrol.
The episode underscores persistent illegal mining challenges in the region. No charges have been filed against Gurjar, but officials suggest future action post-stabilization. This follows a similar protest in Jaipur where two men demanded exam cancellation, showcasing a broader pattern of public dissent through high-stakes stunts.
