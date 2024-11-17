Police Raid Uncovers Alleged Prostitution Ring in Mangal Pandey Nagar

A police operation in Mangal Pandey Nagar resulted in the arrest of 16 people, including nine women, for alleged involvement in prostitution at a local massage parlour. The raid was initiated based on local residents' complaints to the authorities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Aayu Vikram Singh reported that the complaints had come from residents who suspected illegal activities taking place within the parlour, located in the Civil Lines area.

During the raid, police seized CCTV footage from the premises as part of an ongoing investigation to uncover further incriminating evidence related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)