Thane Man's Triple Talaq Sparks Legal Action

Authorities in Thane have brought legal action against a man and his family members following allegations of him issuing triple talaq to his wife and pressuring her for Rs 4 lakh. The woman, a lawyer originally from Nagpur, filed a complaint with local police.

While staying with her in-laws between January and July, the complainant faced demands for cash or a vehicle. Upon failing to comply, she was allegedly subjected to physical violence and threats. Her husband subsequently performed triple talaq, effectively ending their marriage.

Following the complaint, the police charged the husband, his mother, and three additional family members. They face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)