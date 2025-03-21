Left Menu

Call for Peace and Justice: Nagpur's Clash Under Scrutiny

The Muslim community in Nagpur has condemned recent violence and demanded an impartial investigation. They attribute the unrest to rumors spread about defacing religious symbols by right-wing groups. Community leaders urge Chief Minister Fadnavis to mediate between communities to restore peace and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:45 IST
Call for Peace and Justice: Nagpur's Clash Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim community in Nagpur has voiced strong condemnation over the recent outbreak of violence and is calling for a thorough and impartial investigation. Community leaders argue that timely intervention by the police could have averted the conflict, which erupted due to rumors about religious defacement.

During a press conference, leaders urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage with representatives from both communities to promote peace. The violence was sparked by rumors concerning defilement of a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions, during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In response to the unrest, the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission emphasized the importance of not penalizing innocent individuals and requested a relaxation of curfews affecting business operations during Ramzan. The authorities have since arrested key suspects and are working to restore order in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025