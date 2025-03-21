Call for Peace and Justice: Nagpur's Clash Under Scrutiny
The Muslim community in Nagpur has condemned recent violence and demanded an impartial investigation. They attribute the unrest to rumors spread about defacing religious symbols by right-wing groups. Community leaders urge Chief Minister Fadnavis to mediate between communities to restore peace and ensure justice.
- Country:
- India
The Muslim community in Nagpur has voiced strong condemnation over the recent outbreak of violence and is calling for a thorough and impartial investigation. Community leaders argue that timely intervention by the police could have averted the conflict, which erupted due to rumors about religious defacement.
During a press conference, leaders urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage with representatives from both communities to promote peace. The violence was sparked by rumors concerning defilement of a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions, during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
In response to the unrest, the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission emphasized the importance of not penalizing innocent individuals and requested a relaxation of curfews affecting business operations during Ramzan. The authorities have since arrested key suspects and are working to restore order in the city.
