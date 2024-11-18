Dramatic Encounter: Fugitive Injured After Snatching Cop's Revolver

In a dramatic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a criminal sustained injuries during a police encounter following a daring attempt to escape by snatching a policeman's revolver. The incident unfolded late Sunday night in the Matguvan police station area, according to authorities.

Ravindra Singh Parihar, who carried a bounty of Rs 30,000, had been apprehended by police from Pithampur in Dhar district. The police were en route to Chhatarpur when they halted their vehicle for a break. During the stop, Parihar seized the opportunity to snatch a pistol and opened fire in a bid to escape custody.

The police responded with force, leading to Parihar suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. He was promptly taken to the district hospital for treatment. Parihar, already facing twelve criminal charges, including extortion and murder, had previously resisted arrest by firing at police in Deri village the prior week.

(With inputs from agencies.)