HC Upholds Ban on Phones at Maharashtra Polling Booths

The Bombay High Court validated the Election Commission's decision to ban mobile phones at polling booths during upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking permission for voters to use phones for identity verification through the DigiLocker app.

The Bombay High Court affirmed the Election Commission of India's decision to prohibit mobile phones at polling booths in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, deeming it lawful.

On Monday, a division bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar dismissed a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Ujala Yadav. The PIL challenged the mobile phone ban, suggesting voters should be allowed to present identity proof via the DigiLocker app, introduced by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

The court justified the ban by highlighting the Election Commission's authority to implement measures for ensuring a smooth voting process. It noted no legal obligation exists to verify voter identity digitally, dismissing concerns about voters being dissuaded by inadequate arrangements for phone storage at polling booths.

