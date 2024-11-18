Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Mobile Phone Ban at Polling Booths

The Bombay High Court upheld the Election Commission of India's decision to prohibit mobile phones at polling booths in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Dismissing a petition by lawyer Ujala Yadav, the court supported the ECI's measures for efficient election processes, emphasizing the non-essential nature of digital identity proofs at voting stations.

The Bombay High Court has affirmed the Election Commission of India's decision to restrict mobile phone usage at polling booths in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The court's verdict on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Ujala Yadav, who contested the ban, suggesting the use of mobile phones to display identification via the DigiLocker app.

Presiding over the case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, ruled in favor of the ECI, emphasizing its authority to implement measures critical for the smooth conduct of elections. The bench acknowledged the complexities involved in the electoral process, implying that electronic verification methods through mobile phones were non-essential.

The court maintained that voters do not possess the inherent right to verify their identities solely through digital means. Consequently, the petition was dismissed, with the bench noting the lack of any illegality in the ECI's directive, despite concerns about voters being dissuaded due to the lack of arrangements for storing phones at polling stations.

