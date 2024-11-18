Left Menu

Gaza Crises: Unyielding Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed 18 Palestinians, including civilians in humanitarian zones and temporary shelters. The strikes have escalated since Israeli forces began fighting Hamas in October 2023. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with hospitals under siege and increasing cases of malnutrition among children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:20 IST
Gaza Crises: Unyielding Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict witnessed a deadly escalation on Monday, as Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 18 Palestinians, according to medics.

Among the casualties were families living in tents meant to provide shelter to displaced individuals. Four people, including two children, perished in a strike on an encampment in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone. In the southern city of Rafah, two individuals were killed in temporary shelters, while another was claimed by drone fire.

As violence envelops Gaza, humanitarian conditions continue to degrade. Hospitals report being besieged by Israeli forces, with shortages in crucial medical supplies. Cases of child malnutrition are on the rise amid ongoing hostilities with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024