Gaza Crises: Unyielding Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict witnessed a deadly escalation on Monday, as Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 18 Palestinians, according to medics.

Among the casualties were families living in tents meant to provide shelter to displaced individuals. Four people, including two children, perished in a strike on an encampment in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian zone. In the southern city of Rafah, two individuals were killed in temporary shelters, while another was claimed by drone fire.

As violence envelops Gaza, humanitarian conditions continue to degrade. Hospitals report being besieged by Israeli forces, with shortages in crucial medical supplies. Cases of child malnutrition are on the rise amid ongoing hostilities with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

