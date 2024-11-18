Left Menu

Controversy Over Delhi Ridge: Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Legal Battle

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, recused himself from a case involving illegal tree felling in Delhi Ridge. Justice Khanna's ties to the Delhi LG were cited for his recusal. The Supreme Court is examining measures for ecological restoration and accountability for the tree felling incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:41 IST
On Monday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna stepped back from the ongoing case regarding alleged illegal deforestation in Delhi Ridge due to his past associations with the Delhi LG. Khanna, who sat alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, cited his previous interactions while leading NALSA as a reason for recusal.

The judicial inquiry, initially spearheaded by former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, aims to investigate the wrongful felling of trees and implement ecological restoration in Delhi's Ridge. The Supreme Court awaits a personal affidavit from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, regarding possible contempt actions against DDA officials implicated in the case.

Authorities have been tasked with reviewing the deforestation and subsequent reforestation undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority. According to conflicting reports, between 642 and 1,670 trees were felled. As a repercussion, contempt notice has been served to DDA's vice-chairman. The court is also evaluating plans to introduce a monitoring system for ensuring the survival of newly planted trees, involving experts like retired IFS officer Ishwar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

