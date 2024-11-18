Fake PMO Official Scam Exposed by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a man accused of impersonating an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to swindle individuals by promising undue favors.

Following a complaint lodged by the PMO, J K Parida, residing at Green View Apartments in Noida's Sector 99, was identified as the perpetrator. His social media profiles falsely depicted him as a high-ranking press official working within the Indian government, raising suspicions.

The PMO alleged Parida misrepresented himself as a PMO official to solicit financial incentives in exchange for promised favors. Consequently, the CBI booked him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for impersonation and cheating by personation.

