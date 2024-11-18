Fake PMO Official Scam Exposed by CBI
The CBI has taken action against J K Parida for posing as an official from the Prime Minister's Office and deceiving people by promising them favors. Complaints from the PMO led to his arrest, highlighting misuse and impersonation of government identities for personal gain.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a man accused of impersonating an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to swindle individuals by promising undue favors.
Following a complaint lodged by the PMO, J K Parida, residing at Green View Apartments in Noida's Sector 99, was identified as the perpetrator. His social media profiles falsely depicted him as a high-ranking press official working within the Indian government, raising suspicions.
The PMO alleged Parida misrepresented himself as a PMO official to solicit financial incentives in exchange for promised favors. Consequently, the CBI booked him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for impersonation and cheating by personation.
