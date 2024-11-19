Tragedy Strikes Hunan: Vehicle Incident at School
A vehicle incident at Yong'an Elementary School in Hunan, China injured several children, highlighting a disturbing pattern of school attacks involving vehicles and knives. Preceding incidents in Wuxi, Zhuhai, and other cities have left multiple casualties, raising safety concerns across the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:07 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Tragedy unfolded at Yong'an Elementary School in Hunan province as a vehicle left multiple children injured at the school's entrance. The incident occurred around 8 am as students were arriving for class.
While details remain scarce regarding whether the vehicle lost control or was part of a planned attack, China has been grappling with a troubling increase in similar incidents.
Earlier episodes included a stabbing attack in Wuxi, fatal vehicle rampages in Zhuhai, and knife assaults in various cities, underscoring a pattern of violence presenting serious safety concerns for schools across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement