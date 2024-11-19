Manipur's NDA MLAs Demand Action Against Militants
In response to the killing of six civilians in Jiribam district, MLAs from the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur passed a resolution demanding action against the responsible militants. They urged declaring the militant group unlawful and transferring the case to the NIA, while also addressing AFSPA and ensuring state peace.
In the wake of a brutal attack that left six civilians dead in Manipur's Jiribam district, 27 MLAs from the BJP-led NDA convened Monday night, demanding strong measures against the militants responsible.
The meeting resulted in a resolution urging a 'mass operation' to target the militants within a week and called for the group to be labeled an 'unlawful organisation'.
With calls to transfer the case to the NIA and reassess AFSPA, the MLAs insisted on swift action by the Centre and state government to restore peace, while decrying attacks on political properties.
