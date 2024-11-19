Left Menu

Manipur's NDA MLAs Demand Action Against Militants

In response to the killing of six civilians in Jiribam district, MLAs from the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur passed a resolution demanding action against the responsible militants. They urged declaring the militant group unlawful and transferring the case to the NIA, while also addressing AFSPA and ensuring state peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:23 IST
Manipur's NDA MLAs Demand Action Against Militants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a brutal attack that left six civilians dead in Manipur's Jiribam district, 27 MLAs from the BJP-led NDA convened Monday night, demanding strong measures against the militants responsible.

The meeting resulted in a resolution urging a 'mass operation' to target the militants within a week and called for the group to be labeled an 'unlawful organisation'.

With calls to transfer the case to the NIA and reassess AFSPA, the MLAs insisted on swift action by the Centre and state government to restore peace, while decrying attacks on political properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024