Iran Condemns EU and UK Sanctions Amid Missile Allegations

Iran's Foreign Ministry denounces EU and UK sanctions linked to alleged missile transfers to Russia as unjustified. They argue these claims violate international law. The sanctions target Iran's shipping and aviation sectors amidst growing Tehran-Moscow ties following the Ukraine conflict, reflecting increased military and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:02 IST
The Iranian government has criticized recent sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom, describing them as unjustifiably based on false allegations of missile transfers to Russia. On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, voiced strong opposition to the sanctions, labeling them a violation of international law.

On Monday, the EU extended its list of sanctions to include the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director, attributing the move to Iran's purported support for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Simultaneously, Britain targeted Iran's national airline and shipping carrier, citing Tehran's alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Moscow.

Baghaei condemned the actions taken by European powers, accusing them of infringing on global norms such as freedom of navigation and maritime trade. Since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022, ties between Moscow and Tehran have strengthened, marked by increased military and economic collaboration.

