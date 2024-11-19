Money Laundering Crackdown: Arrests in Illegal Mining Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two individuals, Gyanchand and S Dhiman, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to alleged illegal mining. The arrests were made in Himachal Pradesh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on a FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police.
The Enforcement Directorate has detained two individuals on charges of money laundering related to suspected illegal mining activities, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.
Identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman, the accused were apprehended under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night in Himachal Pradesh.
The ED’s investigation reportedly stems from an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, with further details yet to be disclosed.
