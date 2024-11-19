Money Laundering Crackdown: Arrests in Illegal Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate has detained two individuals on charges of money laundering related to suspected illegal mining activities, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman, the accused were apprehended under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night in Himachal Pradesh.

The ED’s investigation reportedly stems from an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, with further details yet to be disclosed.

