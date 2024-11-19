Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Drone Attack Claims Lives in Ukraine's Sumy Region

In a tragic turn of events, a Russian drone attack devastated the northeastern Sumy region of Ukraine, claiming six lives, including that of a child, according to regional officials on Tuesday.

The attack, which struck a residential dormitory in Hlukhiv, left twelve more individuals injured, highlighting the ongoing conflict's grim impact on civilian areas.

Sumy's military administration, communicating through the Telegram app, shed light on the harrowing incident as local communities grapple with the losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)