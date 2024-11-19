Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Drone Attack Claims Lives in Ukraine's Sumy Region

A deadly drone attack by Russia on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region resulted in six deaths, including a child, with twelve others injured. The incident occurred in Hlukhiv, where a residential dormitory was targeted. Regional officials provided updates via the Telegram messaging app.

Updated: 19-11-2024 11:25 IST
  • Ukraine

In a tragic turn of events, a Russian drone attack devastated the northeastern Sumy region of Ukraine, claiming six lives, including that of a child, according to regional officials on Tuesday.

The attack, which struck a residential dormitory in Hlukhiv, left twelve more individuals injured, highlighting the ongoing conflict's grim impact on civilian areas.

Sumy's military administration, communicating through the Telegram app, shed light on the harrowing incident as local communities grapple with the losses.

