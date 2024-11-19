Spain Targets Big Firms with Minimum Tax Hike

The Spanish lower house's budget committee narrowly approved a new tax measure targeting large firms with revenues exceeding 750 million euros on Monday. This new levy requires these companies, headquartered or operating in Spain, to pay at least 15% of their consolidated profits in taxes.

In alignment with a 2021 OECD recommendation, Spain aims to ensure multinational corporations contribute a minimum corporate tax to prevent profit shifting to lower-tax jurisdictions. Supported by the ruling Socialist Party, Sumar, Catalan separatist Junts, and various regional factions, the proposal now heads to a general vote.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government faces ongoing legislative challenges, needing to negotiate contentious alliances for broader fiscal initiatives. The conservative People's Party and far-right Vox currently maintain strong opposition with significant parliamentary presence.

