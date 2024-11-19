Safe-Haven Surge: Markets React to Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Warning

In response to Russia's recent warning on its updated nuclear doctrine, investors turned to safe-haven assets on Tuesday. The warning emphasized potential retaliation in the event of attacks on the nation or its allies, prompting a market shift.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's endorsement of the revised doctrine, there was an upsurge in government bonds, the Japanese yen, and gold holdings. Notable market movements included a decrease in German government yields, which fell by up to 8 basis points to 2.292% during the day.

The value of gold surged to a session peak of approximately $2,626 per ounce, and the U.S. dollar saw a 0.9% decline against the yen, reaching 153.28. European aerospace and defense stocks managed to cut earlier losses, closing with a marginal 0.2% dip.

