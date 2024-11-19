Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Wayanad Landslide Response

Kerala BJP accused CPI(M) and Congress of exploiting the Wayanad landslide for political gains, while denying allegations of inadequate Central assistance. The BJP leader criticized the opposition for neglecting procedural norms and emphasized the government's commitment to address the disaster's aftermath effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:03 IST
Political Storm Erupts Over Wayanad Landslide Response
Kerala's Worst Landslide Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Kerala has accused the ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress of leveraging the Wayanad landslide tragedy for political purposes. The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF are staging separate hartals, protesting against the lack of Central assistance for landslide victims months after the disaster.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan dismissed allegations of inadequate Central assistance, accusing the "INDI Alliance" of false campaigning against the union government. He questioned whether the CPI(M) had submitted a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report for the landslide.

Muraleedharan criticized the state government for not cooperating with organizations ready to build houses for survivors, stating that no land has been allocated for reconstruction. He urged the public to recognize the alleged political motives behind CPI(M) and Congress actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024