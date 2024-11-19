Political Storm Erupts Over Wayanad Landslide Response

The BJP in Kerala has accused the ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress of leveraging the Wayanad landslide tragedy for political purposes. The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF are staging separate hartals, protesting against the lack of Central assistance for landslide victims months after the disaster.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan dismissed allegations of inadequate Central assistance, accusing the "INDI Alliance" of false campaigning against the union government. He questioned whether the CPI(M) had submitted a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report for the landslide.

Muraleedharan criticized the state government for not cooperating with organizations ready to build houses for survivors, stating that no land has been allocated for reconstruction. He urged the public to recognize the alleged political motives behind CPI(M) and Congress actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)