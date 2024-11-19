Left Menu

Kharge Urges Presidential Intervention in Manipur Crisis

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called on President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in the Manipur crisis, citing a failure in maintaining law and order over the past 18 months. The ongoing violence has claimed over 300 lives and displaced thousands, necessitating immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:13 IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention in Manipur, where the deteriorating situation has led to a significant loss of life and widespread displacement.

In a detailed letter, Kharge criticized both the state and central governments for their inability to maintain law and order in Manipur over the last 18 months. The violence has resulted in the loss of over 300 lives, including women and children, and displaced nearly 100,000 people.

Kharge emphasized the constitutional responsibility of the President to protect the citizens of India and expressed confidence that Murmu's involvement could restore peace and security to the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

