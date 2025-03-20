Renewed Violence Erupts in Gaza: Over 70 Dead in Airstrikes
At least 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza as Israel resumed its bombing campaign. The strikes targeted several houses, causing significant casualties. Hamas decries the actions as a ceasefire violation, while mediators struggle to find a diplomatic breakthrough amidst ongoing tensions.
On Thursday, at least 70 Palestinians lost their lives and dozens were wounded due to Israeli airstrikes spanning across Gaza, a health official reported. The strikes reportedly concentrated on residential areas in both northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military, which resumed its ground operations in central and southern Gaza, aimed to establish more control over the Netzarim Corridor. These operations follow the collapse of a ceasefire that had provided relative calm since January.
The conflict reignited after a deadly attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and numerous kidnappings. Since the resurgence of hostilities, over 49,000 Palestinians have been killed, highlighting the severe humanitarian toll of the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
