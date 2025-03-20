Tensions Rise in Nagpur: Arrests Continue Amid Ongoing Violence

Authorities in Nagpur have intensified their efforts to restore order after violent disturbances shook the city earlier this week. Officials confirmed the arrest of 69 individuals involved in the chaos, which erupted on Monday and led to widespread unrest.

Local police have formed 18 special teams tasked with tracking down those responsible for the violence. These units are working diligently to identify and apprehend suspects, utilizing CCTV footage to bolster their efforts. A curfew remains in place in several areas as tensions simmer.

The violence was allegedly ignited by rumors of a religious inscription being desecrated during protests earlier in the week. Among those arrested is Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan, accused of leading a protest preceding the unrest. Investigations into the incident's masterminds are still ongoing.

