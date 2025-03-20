Left Menu

Cleric Condemns Molestation in Nagpur Violence, Questions Congress on Renaming Railway Stations

Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain denounces the alleged molestation of a policewoman during Nagpur violence and demands decisive action. He also questions Congress leader Imran Masood's proposal to rename UP railway stations, suggesting it aligns with BJP's agenda.

Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Nagpur violence, which unfolded three days ago, Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain expressed outrage over the alleged molestation of a policewoman. Speaking to ANI, Husain condemned the incident as 'regrettable and shameful', demanding swift legal action against the perpetrators.

The incident reportedly occurred during violent clashes, with an FIR revealing attempts to disrobe the officer and insulting slogans directed at her and other women. Meanwhile, Husain also criticized Congress leader Imran Masood for proposing to rename the Saharanpur railway station to Maa Shakambhari. Husain questioned whether the Congress party is aligning itself with BJP on such matters.

Previously, on March 18, Masood had urged the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to consider renaming the Saharanpur station. He clarified his stance, emphasizing that his proposal pertains solely to the station's name, not the city's, and suggesting the prominence of honored figures like Maulana Hussain Ahmed Madni in such decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

