North Korean Troops Intensify Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that the number of North Korean troops in Russia may rise to 100,000. This follows accusations from Kyiv and Western allies that North Korea is supplying Russia with support in its invasion of Ukraine. North Korean troops have reportedly engaged in combat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:16 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

In an escalating move, North Korean troops stationed in Russia could reach up to 100,000, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This statement came amid allegations from Kyiv and Western allies accusing North Korea of supplying military assistance to aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy reported that 11,000 North Korean troops have already been positioned near Ukraine's borders, with the potential of that number increasing significantly. His remarks were made in a virtual address before the European Parliament.

Reports from South Korea's intelligence agency indicate that North Korean forces have actively engaged in combat against Ukrainian soldiers. This development follows a newly signed treaty between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea, which entails a strategic partnership with mutual defense clauses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

