In an escalating move, North Korean troops stationed in Russia could reach up to 100,000, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This statement came amid allegations from Kyiv and Western allies accusing North Korea of supplying military assistance to aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy reported that 11,000 North Korean troops have already been positioned near Ukraine's borders, with the potential of that number increasing significantly. His remarks were made in a virtual address before the European Parliament.

Reports from South Korea's intelligence agency indicate that North Korean forces have actively engaged in combat against Ukrainian soldiers. This development follows a newly signed treaty between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea, which entails a strategic partnership with mutual defense clauses.

