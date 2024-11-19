Family of Four Arrested for Alleged Witchcraft Murder

In a tragic turn of events, four family members were arrested for the alleged murder of a 65-year-old woman, whom they accused of practicing witchcraft. The incident occurred in Surajpur district's Savarava village in Chhattisgarh, raising concerns over ongoing superstitions in the region.

Authorities have detained Pran Sai, 59, his wife Munni Bai, 57, and their sons Mukesh, 18, and Mukum, 23, following the crime that took place on November 14. The family had been convinced that the elderly woman, Nanki Bai, was responsible for the suicide of another son years earlier, allegedly through black magic.

On the day of the incident, Mukesh is reported to have lured Nanki Bai to their home with alcohol. His mother then accused her of witchcraft, leading to an attack where Mukesh used an axe and his brother strangled her. In an attempt to cover their tracks, they hanged the body from a tree, making it seem like a suicide, until villagers discovered the truth and alerted authorities.

