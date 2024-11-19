Left Menu

Heartbreak and Hunt: The Harshita Brella Case

The family of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old woman found dead in a car boot in London, calls for justice. Harshita was allegedly murdered by her husband Pankaj Lamba, who fled the country. UK's Northamptonshire Police launched an international manhunt as her family mourns and seeks justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:21 IST
Heartbreak and Hunt: The Harshita Brella Case
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The family of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old woman tragically discovered dead in the boot of a car in East London, is urgently seeking justice. As British police continue their search for her husband, Harshita's family, including her parents and sister, plead through tears in a BBC interview for her murderer to be apprehended.

An international manhunt is underway for Pankaj Lamba, the main suspect in Harshita's murder earlier this month in Corby. Authorities suspect he transported her body to London before fleeing the country. Harshita's father, Satbir Brella, expressed a desire for his son-in-law to face the law and for his daughter's body to be returned to India for peace.

Described as a simple young woman who aspired to teach, Harshita had moved to the UK in April following an arranged marriage to Lamba last year. Her family shared concerns over her safety before her disappearance, highlighting a pattern of abuse and domestic unrest which has since caught the attention of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024