Heartbreak and Hunt: The Harshita Brella Case

The family of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old woman tragically discovered dead in the boot of a car in East London, is urgently seeking justice. As British police continue their search for her husband, Harshita's family, including her parents and sister, plead through tears in a BBC interview for her murderer to be apprehended.

An international manhunt is underway for Pankaj Lamba, the main suspect in Harshita's murder earlier this month in Corby. Authorities suspect he transported her body to London before fleeing the country. Harshita's father, Satbir Brella, expressed a desire for his son-in-law to face the law and for his daughter's body to be returned to India for peace.

Described as a simple young woman who aspired to teach, Harshita had moved to the UK in April following an arranged marriage to Lamba last year. Her family shared concerns over her safety before her disappearance, highlighting a pattern of abuse and domestic unrest which has since caught the attention of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)