Urgent Humanitarian Corridors Proposed for War-Torn Sudan

The U.S. special envoy emphasizes the need for expedited aid in Sudan via humanitarian corridors amid the ongoing 19-month conflict. Though progress has been made, challenges persist due to bureaucratic delays and looting. Flights and aid corridors remain crucial to deliver life-saving assistance to affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:29 IST
  • Egypt

The U.S. special envoy to Sudan has called for increased aid deliveries through new humanitarian corridors, following talks with the country's leaders. Although some advancements have been made, the envoy emphasizes the need for more significant efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian needs.

The 19-month conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has led to severe hunger and disease, with both sides hindering aid efforts through various means. Proposals for aid corridors were shared with Sudanese leaders, and some headway was achieved, according to the envoy.

Efforts to establish flights and corridors in places like South Kordofan have seen progress, but regional challenges persist. U.S. efforts to mediate negotiations between the warring parties for humanitarian access and peace remain ongoing, though results have been slow to materialize.

