Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A local court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for molesting a Dalit girl and sharing a video of the act online, leading to her suicide. The case was heard by Special Judge Sanjay Mishra, who imposed a Rs 15,000 fine on the convict.

The incident occurred on January 11, 2020, when the accused, Jalandhar Rai, molested the girl at an isolated location and threatened her while recording the act. Days later, the victim took her own life after discovering the video circulating online.

The girl's father filed a complaint leading to charges under the IPC, IT Act, and SC-ST Act. The court highlighted the severity of the crime by issuing a life sentence and warned of an additional month of imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.

