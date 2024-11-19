Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for molesting a Dalit girl and sharing a video of the act online, which led to her suicide. The local court also fined him Rs 15,000. The case involved charges under IPC and other specific acts addressing the serious offense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:53 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for molesting a Dalit girl and sharing a video of the act online, leading to her suicide. The case was heard by Special Judge Sanjay Mishra, who imposed a Rs 15,000 fine on the convict.

The incident occurred on January 11, 2020, when the accused, Jalandhar Rai, molested the girl at an isolated location and threatened her while recording the act. Days later, the victim took her own life after discovering the video circulating online.

The girl's father filed a complaint leading to charges under the IPC, IT Act, and SC-ST Act. The court highlighted the severity of the crime by issuing a life sentence and warned of an additional month of imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024