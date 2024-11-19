Resilience and Unity: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Future Amid Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an impassioned speech to Ukraine's parliament, marking a thousand days since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion. Central to his address was a detailed 'resilience' plan, reinforcing Ukraine's resistance against external threats while aiming for unity among its people.

Zelenskiy underscored the strengthened ties with the European Union and NATO, highlighting Ukraine's unprecedented closeness with these organizations since gaining independence. Asserting Ukraine's sovereignty, he affirmed the nation's unwavering commitment not to gamble with its future or territorial integrity while pursuing NATO membership.

Amidst ongoing conflict, Zelenskiy addressed the issue of elections, emphasizing that current laws prevent wartime ballots. He also outlined a strategic increase in weapons production, focusing on advanced drone technology to counteract artillery shortages, underscoring the pivotal role of Ukrainian defense capabilities in securing national independence.

