Left Menu

Chidambaram Challenges Trial Court's Decision in Aircel-Maxis Case

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram approached the Delhi High Court against a trial court's decision to recognize the chargesheet from the Enforcement Directorate concerning the Aircel-Maxis case involving him and his son. His legal team argues the need for sanction to prosecute the former Union minister due to his status as a public servant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:58 IST
Chidambaram Challenges Trial Court's Decision in Aircel-Maxis Case
Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken legal action by approaching the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's order that acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against him and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Chidambaram's legal team presented arguments before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, asserting that the trial court wrongfully took cognisance of alleged money laundering offences without the necessary sanction to prosecute Chidambaram, who served as a public servant at the time.

The Enforcement Directorate, on the other hand, argued that procurement of sanction was unnecessary and the allegations were unrelated to Chidambaram's official duties. Further hearings are set for Wednesday as the high court evaluates both sides' submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024