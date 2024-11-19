Chidambaram Challenges Trial Court's Decision in Aircel-Maxis Case
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken legal action by approaching the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's order that acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against him and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Chidambaram's legal team presented arguments before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, asserting that the trial court wrongfully took cognisance of alleged money laundering offences without the necessary sanction to prosecute Chidambaram, who served as a public servant at the time.
The Enforcement Directorate, on the other hand, argued that procurement of sanction was unnecessary and the allegations were unrelated to Chidambaram's official duties. Further hearings are set for Wednesday as the high court evaluates both sides' submissions.
