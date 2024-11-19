Diplomatic Hope: Inch Closer to a Ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

In a bid to halt the ongoing conflict, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has expressed optimism over achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. During Tuesday's press briefing in Beirut, Hochstein noted that a potential resolution is within reach, as gaps in negotiations are reportedly narrowing.

Hochstein's comments come after the Lebanese government and Hezbollah indicated conditional support for the U.S. proposal, which focuses on easing tensions in the region. Notably, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen remarked on possible arrangements with Lebanon, contingent upon meeting Israel's security demands.

The diplomatic push coincides with intensified combat actions, including Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds. As both sides face international scrutiny, there's mounting pressure to adhere to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, paving the way for a durable peace settlement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)