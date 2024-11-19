Left Menu

Illegal Mining Scandal: Enforcing A Crackdown in Himachal and UP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two individuals, Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman, for involvement in illegal sand and mineral mining in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The operations illegally mined resources from the Beas and Yamuna rivers, generating proceeds used in purchasing properties and equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended two individuals implicated in a money laundering case tied to unauthorized sand and mineral extraction from rivers in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to official statements on Tuesday.

Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following formal complaints citing illegal mining from Beas and Yamuna rivers, generating substantial unlawful proceeds.

Investigations reveal these operations utilized heavy machinery to mine government land, with the sale proceeds allegedly funding the purchase of immovable properties. The controversy is further politicized with allegations linking local political figures to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

