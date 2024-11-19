Illegal Mining Scandal: Enforcing A Crackdown in Himachal and UP
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two individuals, Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman, for involvement in illegal sand and mineral mining in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The operations illegally mined resources from the Beas and Yamuna rivers, generating proceeds used in purchasing properties and equipment.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended two individuals implicated in a money laundering case tied to unauthorized sand and mineral extraction from rivers in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to official statements on Tuesday.
Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following formal complaints citing illegal mining from Beas and Yamuna rivers, generating substantial unlawful proceeds.
Investigations reveal these operations utilized heavy machinery to mine government land, with the sale proceeds allegedly funding the purchase of immovable properties. The controversy is further politicized with allegations linking local political figures to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar and India Fortify Ties in Battle Against Money Laundering
ED Raids Uncover Money Laundering in Bhopal
Jacqueline Fernandez Fights Back in Money Laundering Case; High Court Hears Plea
Delhi Court to Decide Fate of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Illegal Bangladeshi infiltration: ED arrests 3 persons from West Bengal under anti-money laundering law: Officials.