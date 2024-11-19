Modi and Lula Strengthen India-Brazil Ties at G20 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday as part of the ongoing G20 Summit. The leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral ties, emphasizing cooperation in sectors such as energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture.

Modi, who arrived in Brazil after a visit to Nigeria, commended President Lula for Brazil's presidency efforts at the G20 Summit. Modi's discussions with Lula also explored further collaboration opportunities in renewable energy and digital technology.

Modi expressed India's support for Brazil's 'Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty' during the talks. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the summit attended by global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)