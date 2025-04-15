Left Menu

Elevating Strategic Ties: India and Italy's Defence Collaboration

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Rome aimed to bolster the India-Italy strategic partnership, focusing on defence cooperation. Highlights included discussions with Italian officials, maritime cooperation, technology, and a new MoU to foster industry ties.

Updated: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

During his two-day visit to Rome, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh engaged in pivotal talks with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, emphasizing reinforced defence cooperation as a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between India and Italy.

Singh, accompanied by an Indian delegation, participated in the 11th India-Italy Joint Defence Committee meeting alongside Italy's Secretary General of Defence Luisa Riccardi. The discussions explored various dimensions of defence and security, including maritime cooperation and information sharing in the Trans Regional Maritime Network.

A key outcome was signing a memorandum of understanding between Indian and Italian defence industries, highlighting advancements in business-to-business collaborations. Singh highlighted measures taken by India to stimulate innovation and simplify business operations within the defence industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

