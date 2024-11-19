Nagaland MP Urges Swift Implementation of Historic Naga Agreements

Nagaland's Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir has made an urgent call to the central government, pressing for the swift implementation of agreements made with Naga political groups. The MP highlighted the crucial nature of these accords, noting that they are key to meeting the decade-long aspirations of the Naga people.

Jamir, who also leads the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, underscored the sacrifices of Naga national workers throughout history. He pointed out the significance of agreements like the 2015 'Framework Agreement' with NSCN-IM and the 2017 'Agreed Position' with the Naga National Political Groups.

The MP emphasized that the journey towards peace and resolution is ongoing and that further delays undermine years of trust-building. He appealed for the central government to honor these historic agreements, which he described as essential for recognizing the rights and identity of the Nagas.

(With inputs from agencies.)