Left Menu

Nagaland MP Urges Swift Implementation of Historic Naga Agreements

Nagaland's Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir urges the Indian government to promptly implement two crucial agreements with Naga political groups. Emphasizing the significance of the 2015 'Framework Agreement' and the 2017 'Agreed Position,' Jamir stresses the importance of honoring these accords for the benefit of Naga aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:12 IST
Nagaland MP Urges Swift Implementation of Historic Naga Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir has made an urgent call to the central government, pressing for the swift implementation of agreements made with Naga political groups. The MP highlighted the crucial nature of these accords, noting that they are key to meeting the decade-long aspirations of the Naga people.

Jamir, who also leads the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, underscored the sacrifices of Naga national workers throughout history. He pointed out the significance of agreements like the 2015 'Framework Agreement' with NSCN-IM and the 2017 'Agreed Position' with the Naga National Political Groups.

The MP emphasized that the journey towards peace and resolution is ongoing and that further delays undermine years of trust-building. He appealed for the central government to honor these historic agreements, which he described as essential for recognizing the rights and identity of the Nagas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024