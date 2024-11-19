Diplomatic Security Concerns: American Consulates in Spotlight

Expressing concern over the recent attacks on Indian consulates in the United States, senior American diplomat Gentry Smith announced plans to address security-related issues during his upcoming visit to New Delhi. Smith, who serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security, paid homage to five security personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on the American Center in Kolkata 22 years ago.

"Security conversations are imperative when I am in Delhi. Ensuring the safety of all US diplomats is a crucial aspect of my role," Smith stated during a press briefing at the American Center in Kolkata before his departure to New Delhi. The diplomat stressed that from the local to international level, discussions on security remain a priority, particularly in regions housing embassies and consulates.

Recent incidents, such as attacks by Khalistan supporters on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, underscore the urgency of addressing these safety concerns. Smith emphasized reciprocal security responsibilities with foreign missions within the US, highlighting collaboration with security forces locally. The US diplomat, visiting multiple Indian cities, participated in a memorial ceremony for the 2002 American Center attack victims, reaffirming ongoing cooperation with police and local security forces in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)